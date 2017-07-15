Fire ban issued in several Saskatchewan provincial parks

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport has issued restrictions on open fires in several provincial parks and recreation sites due to extreme fire hazards.

READ MORE: Moose Jaw under temporary fire ban

The fire ban includes:

Buffalo Pound Provincial Park;

Coldwell recreation site;

Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park;

Cypress Lake recreation site;

Danielson Provincial Park;

Douglas Provincial Park;

Elbow Harbour recreation site; and

Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park.

Ministry officials said the fire ban will stay in place until conditions improve.

READ MORE: Saskatoon gearing up to beat the heat

Self-contained portable gas heating devices and fire pits, barbecues, pressurized stoves, and charcoal briquettes will be permitted at park discretion.

To report any fires observed in these parks, contact Park Watch at 1-800-667-1788. If the blaze appears to be out of control, call 911.