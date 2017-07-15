Get out and celebrate Alberta Parks Day

Saturday marked Alberta Parks Day, meaning you can strap on your hiking boots or take in a number of special events in over 30 parks and recreation areas.

“[There will be] family friendly events all over the province,” Environment Minister Shannon Phillips said. “We’ve got interpretive events, indigenous events and so on. There’s just a wide variety of things going on.”

On Saturday morning, Phillips spoke with Peter Watts on The Alberta Morning News. She said that Albertans love their parks, and that’s why the province is investing $239 million as part of a five-year revitalization plan.

“[We’re] expanding campgrounds so that people can get their RVs into them,” she said. “Things have changed a lot in 30 years and really, that was the last time that the province made any kind of investment in our parks. They were pretty much neglected for about a generation and so that’s why we’ve got lots of work to do.”

Not only will this money go towards expansions, Phillips said they will also be making upgrades to ensure all Albertans can enjoy recreation.

“We’re investing in fully accessible fishing experiences. We are refurbishing cabins out at William Waston Lodge, which is out in Kananaskis,”Phillips said. “They’re fully accessible for elderly people, for people with limited mobility, because, you know, I really think that everyone deserves that chance to be outside.”

A few of Saturday’s highlights include:

Lesser Slave Lake Provincial Park: Scavenger hunt, marsh monster station with water bugs, bear awareness presentations and cake.

Miquelon Lake Provincial Park: Mini Park Ranger training, face painting, pond dipping, bug hunting, crafts and cake.

Dinosaur Provincial Park: Dinosaur egg piñata, scavenger hunt, face painting, rock art, games, refreshing watermelon to snack on and cake.

Kinbrook Island Provincial Park: Sandcastle-building contest, photo scavenger hunt, hoola hoop contest, colouring contest, and ‘Minute to Win It’ races on the beach.

Writing-on-Stone Provincial Park: Historic North-West Mounted Police post tour, rock art tour, free hot dog BBQ, cake and “Let’s Talk About Snakes” presentation.

You can also take part in the #iloveABparks social media campaign. For more information on that initiative and about other Parks Day events happening across Alberta, visit the Alberta Parks Day Page.

LISTEN: Environment minister Shannon Phillips