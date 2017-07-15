Motorcyclist dies after being pinned under vehicle south of Edmonton

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a vehicle south of Edmonton early Friday afternoon.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., Leduc RCMP and other emergency responders were called to a two-vehicle crash at 7126 Sparrow Drive, on the north end of Leduc.

Police said the motorcycle was heading south on Sparrow Drive when it collided with a vehicle making a left turn out of a nearby parking lot.

The driver of the motorcycle was pinned under the car.

People in the area stopped to try to help the motorcyclist, who was taken to hospital in Edmonton where he later died.

RCMP said speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The motorcyclist’s name will not be released, police said.

The crash is still under investigation and it’s not known if charges are pending.