Police seek help in identifying woman found wandering in Scarborough

Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a woman who was found wandering around the Kingston and Ellesmere roads area.

Officers were contacted around 6 p.m. on July 14, responding to a call for a woman in distress.

According to police, the woman was unable to provide her name or address, and any attempts to identify her or return her home have been unsuccessful.

The woman is described as approximately 5’0″, slim build, straight grey shoulder-length hair, and brown eyes. She speaks Tagalog and advises she was born in the Philippines. She was wearing blue pajama pants, a grey nightgown, a black sweater and blue slippers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).