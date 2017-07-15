Video shows train in Texas dragging pinned SUV with 2 injured people inside

The body cam of a police officer in La Marque, Texas, captured a train dragging a pinned SUV with two people inside on Friday.

According to police, the driver ignored the flashing lights and proceeded to go under the crossing barricades and struck the stopped train. The La Marque officer arrived at the scene and called for the man and woman inside the SUV to be airlifted to safety and attempted to comfort the man, CBS affiliate KHOU reported.

“I know, I know buddy, we’ve got medics coming. You’re fine man, you’ve been in an accident,” the officer said to the driver, who was asking for help.

However, the train suddenly took off without warning before the passengers were safely removed and the officer chased after them.

The officer’s body cam was rolling as he chased the train and yelled after the individuals pinned inside the vehicle.

“Stop the train!” the officer yells in the video. “Tell them to stop moving. They’re dragging the car, these people still inside!”

He then ran to the ambulance and asked them for assistance.

“Go to the front of the train, tell them to stop moving,” the police officer said. “They’re dragging this car.”

As the train continued moving, the police officer ran alongside the SUV to reassure the victims. Eventually, a fire truck was able to alert the train conductor to stop.

“Hold tight man. We’re getting them to stop. We’re getting them to stop,” yelled the officer.

The victims were flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital. While the driver was in serious condition, police say the passenger’s injuries were not life-threatening.

The incident took place at approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday on Highway 3 near Main Street. Police also said there was no indication the driver in the SUV hit the brakes before colliding with the train.