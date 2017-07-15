Man arrested in Dartmouth after stabbing

Halifax Regional Police were called to Dartmouth on Friday after a 26-year-old man was stabbed in his chest.

The 911 call came in at about 9:40 p.m.

The man was found in the 100 block of Pinecrest Drive, according to police.

Around that time, another 911 call was made for another man with injuries close by in the 20-40 block of Primrose Street.

That 30-year-old man was take into custody and will appear in provincial court on Monday. He was charged with aggravated assault, and multiple weapons-related offences.

“It appears this is not a random occurrence as two males are know to each other,” police said in a press release.