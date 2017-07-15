RCMP ask public for information on missing Edmonton man

Strathcona County RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 25-year old man from Edmonton.

Daniel Ferko was last seen around 10 a.m. Thursday morning in the Ardrossan area.

He is described as white, with brown hair and blue eyes, 170 pounds and 5’11”.

Ferko may be driving a red 2000 Chevrolet Silverado. The truck bears the Alberta license plate number CYR-514, and has a silver skirting, rusty bottom rocker panel and truck box.