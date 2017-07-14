World
Honolulu condo residents trapped inside homes as fire rages in 36-story tower

By Staff Reuters

Dozens of firefighters are battling the multiple-alarm fire at Marco Polo apartments.

July 14 (Reuters) – Firefighters battled a blaze on Friday in a 36-story condominium tower in Honolulu, as media reported that several people could be injured or trapped in their homes.

Thick black smoke poured from the Marco Polo building as orange flames raged on several floors and debris fell from windows, in images broadcast by bystanders on the Periscope streaming service.

Emergency responders were treating several people at the scene, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser newspaper said, citing fire officials.

READ MORE: Grenfell Tower fire raises alarms on fire codes around the world

Reuters was not immediately able to determine the number of those injured.

Fire officials were also responding to reports of people trapped in their apartments, the paper added. About 60 firefighters were battling the flames and helicopters could be seen circling the tower.

The fire had caused the closure of a major road in front of the condominium complex, the Honolulu police department said on social network Twitter.

In London, at least 80 people were killed when a fire gutted the 24-story Grenfell Tower apartments on June 14.

