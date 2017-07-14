Canada
July 14, 2017 9:57 pm

Fluffy Unicorn workout supplement could cause heart attacks, stroke: Health Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Health Canada
A A

OTTAWA – Health Canada says Fluffy Unicorn – an unauthorized natural health product promoted as a workout supplement – may pose serious health risks.

Story continues below

Health Canada says laboratory testing on product seized from a shop in Laval, Que., found that it contains undeclared synephrine and higher levels of caffeine than declared on the label.

When combined, synephrine and caffeine can cause serious side effects ranging from dizziness, tremors, headaches and irregularities in heart rate to seizures, psychosis, heart attacks and stroke.

READ MORE: Caffeine consumption in youth under microscope after teen dies from caffeine overdose

Health Canada says consumers should stop using the product and consult with a health care professional if they have used Fluffy Unicorn and have any health concerns.

Should additional retailers or distributors be identified, Health Canada says it will take appropriate action.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
exercise supplements
Fluffy Unicorn
Fluffy Unicorn health risks
Fluffy Unicorn ingredients
Fluffy Unicorn supplements
Health Canada
supplements
workout supplements

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News