Okanagan weekend forecast

Friday July 14, 2017

Weather forecast update at 5pm:

Welcome to your weekend! A trough of cool air will swing across our province, bringing breezy conditions at times this weekend. It will be breeziest on Saturday afternoon and evening.

Although most of the Southern Interior region will stay dry, areas to the east including parts of the Kootenay region will see a slight chance of a shower Saturday afternoon.

In the wake of the cold front, temperatures will fall from the 30’s back into the mid to upper 20’s on Sunday.

This weekend’s daytime high range:

28C to 36C on Saturday

23 to 29C on Sunday

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5pm, 6:30pm and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane English / Wesla Wong