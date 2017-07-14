Veteran stage manager wraps up 50 years at the Calgary Stampede

Clarke Smith was in his usual spot, getting the Coca-Cola Stage ready for the day’s performances as the crowds were drifting in at the Calgary Stampede Friday morning.

It’s something he’s enjoyed doing for decades.

“This is my 50th Stampede,” Smith said.

READ MORE: Young Ontario steer rider with autism makes dream trip to Calgary Stampede

As the stage manager for the Coca-Cola Stage, Smith does whatever it takes to make sure the show goes on.

On Monday, for instance, “when the rainstorm hit, we were squeegeeing,” he said.

But now, at the age of 71, it’s time for a big change – Sunday is his last day running the stage.

“The one thing I don’t know is what I’m going to do without this,” Smith said. “It’s been a long time.”

He recalls many magic moments at the Stampede.

“I mean, I get to meet my heroes, like Chubby Checker.” Smith said with a laugh.

“Can you imagine? I used to lay in bed listening to my transistor radio to Chubby Checker, and he’s on the stage.”

READ MORE: Calgary performer promotes girl power at Stampede barbecue

Smith worked as stage manager every summer alongside his other job – a teacher for 35 years in elementary classrooms in Calgary and Black Diamond.

His daughter, Jodie, is taking over his position at the Coca-Cola Stage, where Smith’s grandson is also part of the crew.

With another daughter working at the Stampede’s Nashville North music venue, the family tradition will continue.

“Stage rats all their lives,” Smith joked, adding he’s looking forward to coming back to visit them next year at the event that’s been such a huge part of his life.