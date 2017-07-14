Saskatchewan’s Gardiner Dam turns 50 and it’s still pretty spectacular

It’s a massive project that was built 50 years ago and has been critical in Saskatchewan for fresh drinking water, flood mitigation and power.

In 1967, Gardiner Dam was officially opened after the idea was spawned in the dirty thirties.

According to officials it would take another 25 to nurture the vision and then 10 more years to build.

It’s was a historic piece of infrastructure back then, and today and tomorrow as our province’s population grows.

There is also no doubt as we stand on the spillway or watch as a gate is opened for water to flow, half a century later Gardiner Dam is still impressive.

“That’s a great occasion for Saskatchewan and Canada to see what this kind of vision and infrastructure development can actually mean for the well being of the prairie basin,” said Ralph Goodale, Canada’s Minister of Public Safety.

It took nine years to build and it’s width at the base is 1.6 kilometres long. Gardiner Dam is also five kilometres in length and at the time cost $120 million dollars to build.

“In modern day terms the construction value would be over a billion dollars.”

It’s one of the largest earth-filled dams in the world by embankment volume. Along the spillway we’re told that the drop down on the dam side is a 44 foot drop, 24 feet down on the Lake Diefenbaker side.

“I think from a flood mitigation perspective it’s just a great piece of infrastructure in the province, and from a clean energy source a tremendous piece of infrastructure here in Saskatchewan,” said Scott Moe, Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan’s Water Security Agency

The hydroelectric station located one kilometre downstream could power as many as 100,000 homes.

“You’d be able to power 18,600,000 – 100 watt light bulbs,” said Robert Hefner, Dual Trained Hydrostation Operator for SaskPower.

“When they’re putting out that much power – the water that needs to come through the generators to get that much power is enough to fill an Olympic swimming pool in about 8 seconds.”

It is also one of only three sites that could trigger power restoration in the event of a province-wide blackout if outside power from other provinces wasn’t an option.

The force of the flowing water from Lake Diefenbaker rotates three-84,000 horsepower turbines which drive generators to produce electricity.

According to officials Lake Diefenbaker, when full, holds 9.4 billion cubic meters of water and is a safe water supply to over 60 per cent of municipalities in the province.

“Communities such as Saskatoon, Moose Jaw and Regina – you know all directly or indirectly receive their clean, safe drinking water from this stable water supply so what a great day for the province of Saskatchewan and for Canada.”

An amazing achievement that was marked on Friday by hundreds with a dam good celebration nearby.