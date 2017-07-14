Death of inmate at Edmonton Institution being reviewed

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says it will review the “circumstances of the incident” after a 58-year-old inmate from the Edmonton Institution died in custody.

The man who died has been identified as Benedict Ralph Corrigal, who had been serving an indeterminate sentence since May 13, 2015 for second-degree murder and manslaughter.

CSC did not provide details about how Corrigal is believed to have died but said police and the coroner have been notified, as per protocol.

Corrigal’s next of kin has been notified of his death, according to CSC.