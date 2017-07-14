Canada
July 14, 2017 7:13 pm

Death of inmate at Edmonton Institution being reviewed

By Online journalist  Global News

The Edmonton Institution is a maximum security facility for male offenders in northeast Edmonton.

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says it will review the “circumstances of the incident” after a 58-year-old inmate from the Edmonton Institution died in custody.

The man who died has been identified as Benedict Ralph Corrigal, who had been serving an indeterminate sentence since May 13, 2015 for second-degree murder and manslaughter.

CSC did not provide details about how Corrigal is believed to have died but said police and the coroner have been notified, as per protocol.

Corrigal’s next of kin has been notified of his death, according to CSC.

