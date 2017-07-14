Man convicted of careless driving in death of Hamilton cyclist

A 57-year-old man has been found guilty of careless driving in the death of a Hamilton cyclist.

Jay Keddy, a teacher at Prince of Wales school, was riding his bike up the Claremont Access when he was struck and killed by a black pickup truck in December of 2015.

Convicted of careless driving Friday by a Hamilton judge is Guy McPhee, who has testified that he did not see Keddy riding up the access.

The tragic case became a rallying point for “safe streets” advocates in Hamilton, who installed a “ghost bike” at the spot where Keddy was killed.