Crime
July 14, 2017 5:28 pm

Man convicted of careless driving in death of Hamilton cyclist

By Staff 900 CHML
A A

A 57-year-old man has been found guilty of careless driving in the death of a Hamilton cyclist.

Jay Keddy, a teacher at Prince of Wales school, was riding his bike up the Claremont Access when he was struck and killed by a black pickup truck in December of 2015.

Convicted of careless driving Friday by a Hamilton judge is Guy McPhee, who has testified that he did not see Keddy riding up the access.

The tragic case became a rallying point for “safe streets” advocates in Hamilton, who installed a “ghost bike” at the spot where Keddy was killed.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Claremont Access
Guy McPhee
Hamilton cycling death
Hamilton safe streets
Jay Keddy

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News