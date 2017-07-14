Winnipeg police ask for help finding suspect with long list of charges after fight with officer

Winnipeg police are searching for a 33-year-old man who threw hot coffee in a police officer’s face and pushed him down a flight of stairs while fleeing.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. on Monday a “suspect male”, was seen in a cab, according to a police news release.

The vehicle was pulled over in the 700 block of Redwood Avenue. The suspect, Dallas Tyler Friesen, then attempted to flee into a nearby home with an officer in pursuit.

During the foot pursuit, the officer was “splashed with hot coffee and pushed down a set of stairs.” The release said that a loaded firearm and a set of handcuffs fell out of a bag the suspect had around his neck.

When Friesen exited the home he tried to pass off a purse to a woman that had left a nearby residence. While the purse was handed over to police, Friesen fled.

The purse contained “an amount of crack cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and a substance believed to be fentanyl.” The total value of the items in the purse is estimated to be $11,500.

The woman was taken into custody.

Lyric Charisse Laye, 25, from Selkirk was charged with a number of firearms and drug-related offences and obstructing a peace officer.

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding Friesen. He’s described as standing 6’1″ and weighing approximately 231 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police warn that he should not be approached and to call 911 if he is seen. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 1-204-986-6222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-204-786-8477.

Friesen is facing a long list of offences: