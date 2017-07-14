John Oakley Show – Friday July 14, 2017

TGI Friday edition of the John Oakley show includes Woodbine OLG lockout, minimum wage talks, free wi-fi, and Patrick Brown and Deb Matthews exchange blows on the practice of “cash for access”. Your one stop place to hear highlights of your Friday commute. Hear it again!

Workers at OLG Slots at Woodbine Racetrack locked out



Story continues below Workers were officially locked out at midnight after a deal wasn’t reached between the union and the company. Sharon DeSousa, PSAC Ontario Regional Executive Vice-President tells the Oakley show, that some part-timers have been working full-time hours for 10 years. View link »

CFIB shut out of Ontario’s minimum wage talks

Julie Kwiecinski – Director of Provincial Affairs, Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB), the country’s largest small business association joins the show and explains that they have been shut out of provincial talks on hiking Ontario’s minimum wage.

While free public Wi-Fi is commonly used, it isn’t completely safe.

Am640 technology expert talks about why you should be reading the fine print before agreeing to use free wi-fi in public spaces.

Patrick Brown, Ontario PC Leader, Vows To End Wynne Liberals’ Practice of Cash For Access

Patrick Brown, Ontario PC Leader, today announced that he would close Kathleen Wynne’s political fundraising loopholes that continue to allow cash for access.

