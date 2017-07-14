Man arrested in Oakville change-room voyeurism case: Police

Halton Regional Police say a suspect has been charged after a woman was allegedly filmed inside a change room in Oakville on Monday.

Police released a photo in hopes of identifying the suspect on Wednesday, and an arrest was made the following day.

The incident occurred on Monday evening at the family change room at the Iroquois Ridge Community Centre in Oakville. Police alleged a woman caught a man filming her as she was getting ready to go for a swim.

He fled the building after she confronted him, police said.

“The woman was not physically harmed and there is no information to suggest children were targeted in this incident,” police said in a media release. “Further, this was the first incident reported to the police involving this accused.”

Ritesh Shah, 44, of Oakville was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of voyeurism.

Police are asking anyone with further information to contact them or call Crime Stoppers.