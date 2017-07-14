Jasper RCMP arrest ‘intoxicated’ man accused of threatening people with axe

Jasper RCMP have arrested an 18-year-old man accused of threatening people with an axe.

In a news release, RCMP said officers were called to the parking lot at Maligne Lake on Sunday afternoon for reports a “highly intoxicated” man was threatening people with the weapon and smashing car windows.

Once they arrived on scene, officers were told a bystander was able to get the axe away from the suspect and that multiple people then held him back. He was arrested without incident.

READ MORE: Young driver charged after pedestrian hit in Jasper parking lot

RCMP have charged Quinten Delaney Campbell, of Rycroft, Alta., with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief under $5,000 and two counts of uttering threats to cause death.

Jasper is located about 400 kilometres northwest of Calgary.