July 14, 2017 2:24 pm
Updated: July 14, 2017 2:27 pm

Jasper RCMP arrest ‘intoxicated’ man accused of threatening people with axe

Jasper RCMP have arrested an 18-year-old man accused of threatening people with an axe.

In a news release, RCMP said officers were called to the parking lot at Maligne Lake on Sunday afternoon for reports a “highly intoxicated” man was threatening people with the weapon and smashing car windows.

Once they arrived on scene, officers were told a bystander was able to get the axe away from the suspect and that multiple people then held him back. He was arrested without incident.

RCMP have charged Quinten Delaney Campbell, of Rycroft, Alta., with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief under $5,000 and two counts of uttering threats to cause death.

Jasper is located about 400 kilometres northwest of Calgary.

