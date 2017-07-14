Man charged with aggravated assault in Moose Jaw after man-hunt

A man has been charged with aggravated assault, after a stabbing that occurred early Friday morning.

After an alleged fight between the two men, the accused left the scene. Police conducted a man-hunt which lasted several hours and the K-9 unit was involved. He was eventually found in a hotel near Main Street North and Thatcher Drive.

The accused will be in court Friday morning.

The victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and is in hospital recovering.