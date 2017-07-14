Canada
July 14, 2017 1:58 pm

Man charged with aggravated assault in Moose Jaw after man-hunt

By Web Producer  Global News

A man has been charged with aggravated assault, after a stabbing that occurred early Friday morning.

File / Global News
A A

A man has been charged with aggravated assault, after a stabbing that occurred early Friday morning.

After an alleged fight between the two men, the accused left the scene. Police conducted a man-hunt which lasted several hours and the K-9 unit was involved. He was eventually found in a hotel near Main Street North and Thatcher Drive.

The accused will be in court Friday morning.

The victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and is in hospital recovering.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Aggravated Assault
Moose Jaw
Stabbing

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News