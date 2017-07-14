Canada
July 14, 2017 2:26 pm
Updated: July 14, 2017 2:27 pm

Young driver charged after pedestrian hit in Jasper parking lot

By Online Reporter  Global News

A 17-year-old is facing charges after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in a Jasper parking lot on July 12, 2017 at 12:50 p.m.

RCMP said it happened in the Athabasca Falls parking lot on Wednesday at around 12:50 p.m.

Paramedics took the pedestrian, a 40-year-old man, to hospital in Jasper with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was then airlifted to hospital in Edmonton via STARS Air Ambulance.

The driver was charged with careless driving and driving without a licence.

Jasper is located about 400 kilometres northwest of Calgary.

