Young driver charged after pedestrian hit in Jasper parking lot

A 17-year-old is facing charges after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in a Jasper, Alta., parking lot this week.

RCMP said it happened in the Athabasca Falls parking lot on Wednesday at around 12:50 p.m.

Paramedics took the pedestrian, a 40-year-old man, to hospital in Jasper with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was then airlifted to hospital in Edmonton via STARS Air Ambulance.

The driver was charged with careless driving and driving without a licence.

Jasper is located about 400 kilometres northwest of Calgary.