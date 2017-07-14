Crime
July 14, 2017 1:15 pm

5 snowmobiles stolen from business south of Saskatoon

David Giles, Senior Web Producer

Thieves steal five snowmobiles and a trailer from a dealership south of Saskatoon.

Thieves have made off with five snowmobiles from a dealership south of Saskatoon.

Police said two men broke into the business on Highway 11 at Floral Road sometime near midnight on July 9.

They drove off in a dark-coloured, four-door Dodge Ram pickup truck with five Polaris snowmobiles and a trailer.

Saskatoon RCMP said they would like to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen any suspicious activity or who has information on the stolen property.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon RCMP at 306-975-5173 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

