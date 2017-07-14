Soon-to-be married couple attempt famous ‘Dirty Dancing’ lift with predictable results

A British couple may not have had a time of their lives after attempting the iconic dance lift from the ‘80s movie Dirty Dancing.

Sharon Price and her fiancé Andy tried to go full-on Patrick Swayze-Jennifer Grey at a pub beer garden July 8.

Price explained to Global News in a Facebook conversation the pair decided to give it a go after watching Andy’s niece and nephew successfully attempt the lift. The couple had hoped to do it on their wedding day.

Photos captured by Andy’s niece show Baby and Johnny..er… Sharon and Andy standing several metres apart on the grass getting ready for the big attempt.

A second photo shows Andy lifting his bride-to-be off the ground while the third photo shows both of them on the ground and Andy apparently unconscious.

“Well Andy was knocked out so he didn’t know a lot with what was going on,” Price said in Facebook conversation. “I had a hard job trying to breathe and was concerned for Andy.”

Price said an ambulance was called and “Andy was put in a neck brace and rushed to hospital with the blue lights on.”

Each suffered from a bruised back and neck, but Price said Andy has recovered and is just “sore in places.”

When asked about the first dance at their wedding, Price said the pair has opted for a “slow dance, with both feet firmly on the ground.”

Price also offered some simple advice for couples wanting to attempt the lift: “Don’t try it.”