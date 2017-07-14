One person airlifted from crash in Gimli, Man.

One person had to be airlifted from a crash in Gimli, Man. Friday morning.

STARS Air Ambulance was called out to Highway 8 and PR 231 around 7:00 a.m. for a crash involving a pickup truck and a car.

The victim was flown to a Winnipeg hospital in serious condition, with possibly life-threatening injuries.

“The helicopter left the scene with the patient at 7:49 a.m. and landed directly on the HSC helipad at 8:21 a.m,” said Cam Heke, a spokesperson for STARS.

Heke said there were other victims who were taken from the scene in ground ambulances, but their condition is unknown at this point.

Global News has reached out to RCMP for more information, but have not heard back.