Police continue to investigate 15 years after disappearance of Bruce Andrew Forbes

Halifax police continue to investigate the disappearance of a man 15 years ago.

Sunday marks the 15th anniversary of Bruce Andrew Forbes disappearance, who was last seen on July 16, 2002, at a residence on Regent Road. The police received a report from Forbes’ wife a day later.

Police believe that at the time of the disappearance Forbes had a large sum of money in his possession. He also suffered from a serious health condition and required medication on a daily basis, though it’s likely he did not have it on him when he disappeared.

Officers believe the circumstances of the Forbes disappearance are suspicious and foul play is suspected.

The case is part of the Nova Scotia Department of Justice Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers rewards of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible for the disappearance.

Halifax police are asking anyone with information on the man’s disappearance to call police at (902) 490-5016 or submit an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers.