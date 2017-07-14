Investigation underway after vandals topple 25 monuments inside St. Thomas cemetery
A A
St. Thomas police are seeking information from the public after vandals damaged over two dozen monuments in a local cemetery.
According to investigators, unknown suspects knocked over approximately 25 monuments and a concrete bench inside St. Thomas Cemetery on West Avenue sometime between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday.
Cemetery management has estimated the cost of repairs at $1,500.
No suspect descriptions have been released at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact St. Thomas police at 519-631-1224 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.