July 14, 2017 11:45 am

Investigation underway after vandals topple 25 monuments inside St. Thomas cemetery

By Reporter  AM980
St. Thomas police
St. Thomas police are seeking information from the public after vandals damaged over two dozen monuments in a local cemetery.

According to investigators, unknown suspects knocked over approximately 25 monuments and a concrete bench inside St. Thomas Cemetery on West Avenue sometime between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Cemetery management has estimated the cost of repairs at $1,500.

No suspect descriptions have been released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact St. Thomas police at 519-631-1224 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

