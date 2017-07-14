Entertainment
July 14, 2017 10:39 am
Updated: July 14, 2017 11:11 am

Justin Timberlake comforts spectator hit by golf ball

By Jordan Appugliesi ETCanada.com

Justin Timberlake is seen teeing off from the 1st hole during the final round on February 12, 2017, at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach,CA.

A A

Justin Timberlake to the rescue.

While taking part in the American Century Celebrity Gold Championship, Timberlake came to the aid of one spectator who was hurt during the golf tournament.

The woman was hit by a golf ball that went awry and Timberlake, a participant in the game on Wednesday in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, consoled her.

Timberlake was paired with football star Tony Romo when someone in his golf group hit his ball into the crowd of spectators. The ball hit the woman and then it was Timberlake who came to her side.

The singer provided her with some laughs as she recovered from being hit by the ball. Singing, acting, comedy and now comforting spectators.

