Justin Timberlake comforts spectator hit by golf ball

Justin Timberlake to the rescue.

While taking part in the American Century Celebrity Gold Championship, Timberlake came to the aid of one spectator who was hurt during the golf tournament.

The woman was hit by a golf ball that went awry and Timberlake, a participant in the game on Wednesday in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, consoled her.

Timberlake was paired with football star Tony Romo when someone in his golf group hit his ball into the crowd of spectators. The ball hit the woman and then it was Timberlake who came to her side.

The singer provided her with some laughs as she recovered from being hit by the ball. Singing, acting, comedy and now comforting spectators.