Former president Jimmy Carter discharged from Winnipeg hospital

Former United States president, Jimmy Carter was back at Winnipeg’s Habitat for Humanity build site just hours after being discharged from St. Boniface General Hospital Friday morning.

Carter, 92, was loaded into an ambulance at a Habitat for Humanity work site Thursday after feeling unwell and collapsing.

READ MORE: ‘He’s OK’: Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter transported to hospital in Winnipeg for dehydration

Global News cameras saw the former president stop working and say “I’m tired” before a chair was provided to him. He was rushed to hospital not long after and stayed there overnight.

After he was released, the Carter Center released a statement and said the former president wanted to attend the 8 a.m. devotional at the build site.

Carter and his wife, the former First Lady Rosalynn, also extended their appreciation for the well wishes they received when he was in the hospital.

Before leaving the build site in an escorted ambulance Thursday, Carter passed on a message to the other workers and volunteers, telling them to “stay hydrated and to keep building.”

READ MORE: Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter in Winnipeg for Habitat for Humanity build

Former U.S. president, Bill Clinton also wished him a “speedy recovery” on Twitter.

Thinking of Jimmy Carter today. He was working hard helping others through Habitat. I wish him a speedy recovery. — Bill Clinton (@billclinton) July 14, 2017

Carter is scheduled to speak at the build’s closing ceremonies in Winnipeg Friday night, where he will announce the location of next year’s work project.