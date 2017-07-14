Boy, 7, dies in house fire in Clearview Township

A 7-year-old boy is dead following a house fire in Stayner, Ont., just west of Barrie, Ont., overnight.

Emergency crews responded to a call for a residential fire on Highway 26 near Sunnidale Corners in Clearview Township around 8:50 p.m. Thursday evening.

Ontario Provincial Police said four occupants of the home made it out safely but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Despite rescue efforts by first responders and persons at scene, the victim could not make it out and died in the house fire,” OPP said in a media release.

A GoFundMe page set up to raise money for the victims said a family of six was living at the home.

A description on the web page also said the family did not have home insurance.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified.