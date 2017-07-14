Devon man, 28, charged with drug trafficking, weapons offences

A man from a small town southwest of Edmonton is facing nearly two dozen drug trafficking and weapons charges.

Dallas Halladay, 28, from Devon was arrested on July 11 after an RCMP investigation into street level drug trafficking in the town of Devon.

While arresting Halladay, RCMP said they seized $3,000 worth of illicit drugs including cocaine, methamphetamine, MDMA (Ecstasy), Oxycodone, and marijuana. Police also seized two prohibited knives, bear mace and a 12-gauge shotgun with ammunition.

Halladay faces 23 charges for trafficking methamphetamine, possession of various controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking, multiple firearms and weapons offences, as well as several charges relating to the violation of previous bail conditions.

He remains in custody and is set to make his first court appearance on Friday.

Devon is 20 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.