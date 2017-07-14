Alberta artist’s vehicle found but $30K of art still missing

The RCMP found a local artist’s vehicle that was stolen with thousands of dollars of her work inside, but her art is still missing.

Chris Riley took part in the Whyte Avenue Art Walk on the weekend, which has artists line the popular street with their work.

After she got home on Sunday night, her vehicle – which was full of about $30,000 worth of original art and show materials – was stolen off the driveway of her acreage near Spruce Grove, Alta.

The RCMP found the vehicle but her original art, prints and show materials are still missing.

“They’re one-of-a-kind, some of them I don’t even have good photographs yet, so it’s really quite a drag,” Riley said.

“I haven’t allowed myself to really think that it’s gone forever because that’s too hard to think about right now so I hope I get it all back.”

Riley said left a spare set of keys in the vehicle, just in case her purse was stolen from Whyte Avenue, but she didn’t take them out when she got home.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Riley’s car or her art, contact Crime Stoppers.