2 men charged after driver injured by rock thrown onto Alberta highway

RCMP have charged two men after a large rock was thrown into traffic on Highway 1 last week, breaking through the windshield of a moving vehicle.

RCMP said it happened as the vehicle travelled eastbound near Strathmore, Alta.

The rock went through the driver’s windshield and hit her in the face, injuring her. She was taken to hospital to be treated.

RCMP have charged Brandon Marleau, 25, and Hunter Marleau, 19, with mischief, endangering life and assault with a weapon.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3968 or contact Crime Stoppers.

