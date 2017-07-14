Driver killed in central Alberta rollover

One person was killed in a rollover near Rocky Mountain House, Alta., on Thursday.

RCMP said it happened at around 11:30 a.m. just southeast of the west-central Alberta town.

Investigators said the driver of a Ford Explorer lost control of the vehicle while travelling southbound on Range Road 65, causing the vehicle to roll several times.

READ MORE: 4-year-old girl dies after crash in southern Alberta

The driver, a 57-year-old woman from the area, was ejected from the vehicle in the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators don’t believe she was wearing a seatbelt.

In a Thursday news release, RCMP said the driver was the only person in the vehicle. They said alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the collision.

RCMP said the name of the victim won’t be released until her next of kin has been notified of her death.

Rocky Mountain House is located about 195 kilometres northwest of Calgary and about 200 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.