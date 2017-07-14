Toronto police issue sexual assault alert after incident involving teen
Toronto police have issued a sexual assault alert after an incident earlier this week.
A 15-old-girl was walking in the West Mall and Burnamthorpe Road area when she was approached by a man from behind and sexually assaulted. Police say he drove away in a four-door black BMW.
He’s been described as white, in his early 20s, 5’10 to 6′ with light brown/dark blond hair.
The suspect was wearing sunglasses, a striped red or purple T-shirt and brown shorts.
Police are asking anyone in the area who may have witnessed the assault, to come forward.
