July 14, 2017 7:56 am
Updated: July 14, 2017 8:14 am

Toronto police issue sexual assault alert after incident involving teen

Toronto police have issued a sexual assault alert after an incident earlier this week.

A 15-old-girl was walking in the West Mall and Burnamthorpe Road area when she was approached by a man from behind and sexually assaulted. Police say he drove away in a four-door black BMW.

He’s been described as white, in his early 20s, 5’10 to 6′ with light brown/dark blond hair.

The suspect was wearing sunglasses, a striped red or purple T-shirt and brown shorts.

Police are asking anyone in the area who may have witnessed the assault, to come forward.

