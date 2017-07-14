Man arrested for threatening officers with knife at Toronto police headquarters

A 40-year-old man is facing multiple charges after police say he walked into Toronto police headquarters and threatened officers with a knife.

Police said the incident took place on Wednesday just before 1 p.m. at 40 College St. in downtown Toronto.

The suspect allegedly entered the building brandishing a knife and began threatening officers.

Police said he was arrested at the scene. No injuries were reported.

READ MORE: Suspicious package with powdery substance found at Toronto police headquarters

Hugh Carl Persad has been charged with carry concealed weapon, weapons dangerous and two counts of assaulting peace officer while threatening to use a weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).