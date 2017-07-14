Bob Layton Editorial: Friday mailbag

It’s Friday — let’s see what’s on your mind.

As for someone being held accountable for what happened to Omar Khadr, Fet expects it would be federal politicians who would ultimately be responsible.

Annie pledges to remember this story at the next election.

Dan will make sure people in his social circles never forget. He says Prime Minister Trudeau got in because people were tired of the Conservatives, but he’s about to see what voter fury is.

But, Patricia says his civil liberties were violated and the court said they had to pay.

Pete disagrees, he said they could have fought it.

About the city posting photo radar locations, Kevin would rather they tackle a bigger problem – the number of stupid drivers on the road, with tougher driving tests.

Keith and Debbie agree, asking why is it that as long as you can parallel park, you can get a driver’s license?

And Aaron asks, if you get a radar speeding ticket and it was not on the list, do you still have to pay?

I think we both know the answer to that one, Aaron.

Have a good weekend.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.