The Pattullo bridge will be closed Friday night for repairs

TransLink is warning commuters to steer clear of the Pattullo Bridge this weekend.

The Fraser River crossing will close at 9 p.m. Friday July 14, and won’t re-open until 5 a.m. Monday morning.

Spokesperson Jill Drews says the crossing is closed so pothole repairs can be completed at the south end of the bridge.

“We’ve spent about 50 million dollars since 1999 extending the bridge’s lifespan doing things like we’re going to be doing this weekend. We’re going to be reinforcing some concrete underneath so that it’s a permanent fix for these potholes this time.”

Bus routes will be changed for the N19 night bus and the 321, so passengers should plan their route accordingly.

“It’s 30 years past its design life and has some significant seismic issues, but we do want to make sure the bridge is safe for drivers.”

Plans continue to be discussed for a replacement bridge, with construction expected to start in 2019 after funding is secured.