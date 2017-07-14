Sex offender in Vancouver wanted on Canada-wide warrant
Vancouver Police are asking the public to help find a high-risk convicted sex offender that is now wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
Forty-year-old Christopher Schafer was released from custody on Monday, July 10, and was living at a residential correctional facility in Vancouver. He failed to return home at 6 p.m. on Thursday night.
Police described him as a 5′ 8″ tall man, weighing around 170 lbs.
He has long black hair and brown eyes, and has a neck tattoo that reads “Wanda Lee.”
Schafer has a long criminal history, including sexual offences, uttering threats, break and enter, robbery and assaulting a peace officer.
He’s had parole revoked before, usually after breaching conditions related to substance abuse.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 9-1-1.
