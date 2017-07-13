Piping Hot Summer Drummer fills Silver Star Mtn. with music
A A
The world’s largest school of piping and drumming has gathered at Silver Star Mtn. near Vernon.
The 24th annual event also includes Highland dancing instruction for two weeks.
More than 300 people involved in the Highland arts have come together to seek instruction based on experience and interest.
High school students who attend the Piping Hot Summer Drummer also earn credits.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.