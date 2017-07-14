COMMENTARY: Can the Ticats find that winning formula?

Everything is pointing towards a season-opening third-straight loss for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday night.

The Ticats are winless after playing in Toronto and Saskatchewan, with a bye week sandwiched in between.

Now they are back at Tim Hortons Field for their home opener and first meaningful game in the donut box since last year’s East Division Semifinal defeat against Edmonton.

Their opponent is the 2-1 B.C. Lions who are coming off two consecutive victories, both against East Division foes Toronto and Montreal.

The Leo’s have an incredibly dynamic offence that will keep Hamilton’s defence guessing and B.C.’s defence is still a force to be reckoned with.

This game, based on one look at the CFL’s team stats and what we’ve seen over the fist three weeks of the regular season, should translate into a one-sided affair for the visitors.

Not so fast though.

We’ve seen this story over and over again… a team that is down on its luck and not playing well, but suddenly rises to the occasion, gets some bounces, and earns a “W.”

Mind you, this could also be one of those games where the Ticats can’t find that magic formula and continue on their losing path.

We’ve seen that story before too.