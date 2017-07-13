Andrew Copp
July 13, 2017 6:52 pm
Updated: July 13, 2017 6:56 pm

Winnipeg Jets lock up Andrew Copp with two-year deal

Winnipeg Jets centre Andrew Copp clears the puck from the boards as Colorado Avalanche left wing Andreas Martinsen and Jets defenceman Jacob Trouba look on during an NHL game on Feb. 4, 2017 in Denver.

David Zalubowski / AP Photo
WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Andrew Copp to a two-year contract worth $2-million.

The restricted free agent is coming off a three-year, entry-level deal that paid him $925,000 a season.

Copp posted a career-high 17 points in 64 games with the Jets in 2016-2017. He also scored five assists in eight games for the AHL’s Manitoba Moose. In 142 career NHL games, the 23-year-old has 16 goals and 15 assists.

Copp was selected by the Jets in the fourth round of the 2013 NHL Draft.

