Winnipeg Jets lock up Andrew Copp with two-year deal

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Andrew Copp to a two-year contract worth $2-million.

The restricted free agent is coming off a three-year, entry-level deal that paid him $925,000 a season.

Copp posted a career-high 17 points in 64 games with the Jets in 2016-2017. He also scored five assists in eight games for the AHL’s Manitoba Moose. In 142 career NHL games, the 23-year-old has 16 goals and 15 assists.

Copp was selected by the Jets in the fourth round of the 2013 NHL Draft.