Moose on the loose in Havelock

Visitors to the Havelock area have been treated to an unusual sight.

A female moose has been spotted in a forested are on private farmland along County Road 48 in the west end of the village. It’s a section of land across from the site of the Havelock Jamboree.

The young cow is attracting the attention of passing motorists and there are reports on social media that the cow also has a baby calf.

Online, the moose has been affectionately named “Hilda, the Havelock Moose.”