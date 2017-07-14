Friday’s Okanagan forecast

Friday, July 14, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

Warm and dry conditions will persist today. Cooler air will move in tomorrow afternoon and evening but the cold front will be mostly dry, and we only expect a slight chance of a shower in areas east of the Okanagan Valley.

It will be breezy at times this weekend with the passage of the cold front.

Today’s daytime high range: 28 to 36C

~ Duane/Wesla