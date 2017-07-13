Slithery cleanup on Oregon highway after truck full of eels overturns

Highway driving brings with it its fair share of risks and dangers, but finding your vehicle covered in slithering sea creatures isn’t supposed to be one of them.

But that’s exactly what transpired on Highway 101 in Oregon, when a truck full of eels overturned, dousing a nearby sedan with eel-infested waters and causing minor injuries.

Oregon State Police arrived to find themselves in a scene right out of a B-grade horror movie, with thousands of serpent-like fish convulsing on the asphalt.

Cleanup crews were called to purge the road of the slimy invaders, with video of the cleanup effort making for shuddering viewing.

Seizing on the dark humour of the situation, police shared a photo of the scene to social media and asked people to offer possible answers to the captioned question, “What do you suggest he tells the dry cleaner?”

“H’eel need to change that uniform,” one punny person suggested.

“Bad sushi experience,” said another.

The eels were on their way to being shipped to South Korea for “consumption” before they met with their premature end, police revealed.

