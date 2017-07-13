2 injured, 1 seriously, after vehicle gets wedged beneath farm tractor in Port Perry
Ontario Provincial Police said one person suffered serious injuries after a vehicle became pinned beneath a large piece of farm machinery in Port Perry on Thursday afternoon.
Sgt. Kerry Schmidt reported that officers were called to Highway 7A at Simcoe Street around 3:30 p.m.
A blue Audi sedan appeared to be pinned directly beneath the farmer tractor, according to photos shared by police.
OPP said a second person was also taken to hospital with injuries following the collision.
Police said it was not yet known when roads would reopen in the area.
