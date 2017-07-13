2 injured, 1 seriously, after vehicle gets wedged beneath farm tractor in Port Perry

Ontario Provincial Police said one person suffered serious injuries after a vehicle became pinned beneath a large piece of farm machinery in Port Perry on Thursday afternoon.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt reported that officers were called to Highway 7A at Simcoe Street around 3:30 p.m.

A blue Audi sedan appeared to be pinned directly beneath the farmer tractor, according to photos shared by police.

OPP said a second person was also taken to hospital with injuries following the collision.

Police said it was not yet known when roads would reopen in the area.

UPDATE:COLLISION: #Hwy7 A and Simcoe St #Scugog – Intersection remains CLOSED while emergency crews are on scene. ^ag pic.twitter.com/Vgel0wNHaA — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) July 13, 2017