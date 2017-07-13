Child welfare check leads to drug trafficking charges

A 28-year-old Regina man is facing drug trafficking charges after police arrived at his house for a welfare check of a child.

On Wednesday, police were called to the 1600 block of Grant Drive to help Social Services with a welfare check. When officers arrived, they observed several items that indicated drug trafficking in plain view at the house.

Drug unit members arrived to the house and seized cocaine, marijuana, psilocybin, money, cell phones, trafficking packaging and drug paraphernalia.

Twenty-eight year-old Devin Kenneth Irving of Regina is facing cocaine trafficking and possession of marijuana and psilocybin charges.

Irving made his first court appearance Thursday morning.