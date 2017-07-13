Day of Laughter declared by Vancouver mayor

It’s no laughing matter — or is it?

Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson declared July 13, a Day of Laughter, in honour of visiting Chinese artist Yue Minjun. While the artist’s name may not be familiar to everyone in Vancouver, his face definitely is.

Minjun is the man behind the 14 laughing bronze men sculptures in English Bay, all of which, are designed after his own likeness. The installation called A-maze-ing Laughter was installed in 2009 as part of the Vancouver Biennale temporary public art exhibition that featured sculptures, new media and performance works by celebrated and emerging international artists.

The statues, which are about three metres tall and weigh over 250 kilograms each, have been a favourite of locals and visitors since their arrival in 2009. Originally set to leave the exhibition in 2011, the sculptures became so popular that they were purchased for the city by Chip Wilson, founder of LuluLemon, and his wife, Shannon.

This the first time Minjun has visited Vancouver and his sculptures in English Bay.

Along with proclaiming July 13 the official Day of Laughter, the public event included a noon-hour laughing yoga class.