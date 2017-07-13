John Oakley Show – Thursday July 13, 2017

Here’s your one-stop look at all the highlights of the John Oakley Show from your Thursday afternoon commute. Toronto housing market cooling off, Khadr assets not frozen, a new governor general has been appointed, Sue-Ann Levy joins us for her regular segment and topics worthy of discussion! Hear it Again!

Judge rejects request to freeze Omar Khadr’s assets

The widow of an American soldier killed in Afghanistan has failed to show there’s a real risk former Guantanamo Bay prisoner Omar Khadr is hiding his money as a way to avoid paying people he might owe, new court filings show. Global News Caryn Lieberman was in court today and tells AM640 that Tabitha Speer, widow of U.S. special forces soldier Sgt. Chris Speer, and a former American soldier Layne Morris are still intent on collecting the money awarded to them by a US court.

Toronto’s real estate market cooling

Phil Soper is the President, CEO of Royal Lepage, who’s recent release says that “Sanity began to return to the Greater Toronto Area, where a slowing of both price appreciation and sales activity was evident,”. He adds that”In Greater Vancouver and Calgary, home sales began to recover after significant market downturns.”

Ottawa’s Choice for Canada’s Next Governor General – Julie Payette

Nelson Wiseman, Professor of Political Science and Director of Canadian Studies Program at University of Toronto joins the show to discuss the appointment of Julie Payette to Governor General of Canada

TCHC pleads guilty, fined $100Gs in deadly seniors building blaze

The Toronto Community Housing Corporation (TCHC) has pleaded guilty to failing to implement a fire safety plan following an apartment blaze that killed four seniors in 2016. The TCHC has been fined $100,000 for violating the Ontario Fire Code after a fatal fire tore through the top floor of a five-storey seniors’ residence at 1315 Neilson Rd. in Malvern on Feb. 5, 2016. Toronto City Councillor, Neethan Shan, Ward 42 Scarborough-Rouge River joins the John Oakley show and says that the fine is an important step but does not go far enough to make up for the loss of lives.

Do you take Mental health days of work?

Registered psychologist Oren Amitay talks about a movement towards taking time off work for mental health being applied like any other physical health issues.

Thursday 443 with Sue-Ann Levy

Investigative columnist with the Toronto Sun talks about the Canadian Food Inspection Agency restricting two Israeli wines because they were produced in the West Bank.

Topics worthy of discussion

It will take more than just a bit of recycling or hanging laundry to prevent or turn back climate change. We ask the panel if they are willing to make the sacrifice necessary. Karlene Nation (OneNationPR), Vince Gasparro (TCHC Board) and David Wills (Media Profile) discuss and debate topics worthy of discussion.