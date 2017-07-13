Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference announces retirement

Edmonton Oilers defenceman Andrew Ference announced on Thursday that he’s retiring from professional hockey.

“No one gets here on their own, especially average-sized guys with average skills,” Ference said in a news release from the Oilers. “If you think you deserve a thank you from me, you probably do… Thanks!”

The 5’11”, 184-lb blueliner spent the last four seasons with the Oilers and served as captain from 2013 to 2015. He played 147 games with the club and recorded 32 points and 108 penalty minutes.

Before coming to the Oilers, Ference spent time with three other NHL teams – Pittsburgh, Calgary and Boston – after being drafted in the eighth round, 208th overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 1997 NHL Entry Draft.

He accumulated 225 career points, appearing in 907 NHL games. He played in 120 playoff games and won the Stanley Cup in 2011 with the Boston Bruins.

Before entering the NHL, Ference represented Canada at the 1999 World Junior Championship and lead the WHL Portland Winterhawks to the Memorial Cup in 1998.

Ference lives in Edmonton with his wife Krista and daughters Ava and Stella.

“They tended to my broken bones and bruised ego more times than I can count and gave me unending love and support even when I missed a Christmas concert for a road trip.”

The Sherwood Park, Alta. native played 16 seasons in the NHL.