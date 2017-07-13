Ontario police charge driver for allegedly passing off doll as passenger in HOV lane

Ontario Provincial Police say they have charged a driver after he allegedly tried to pass off a doll as a passenger in a carpool lane.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tweeted the photo with the hashtag #CarPoolFail Thursday afternoon saying the doll did not “provide much conversation” and didn’t qualify the unidentified suspect to drive in the High Occupancy Vehicle lane.

Schmidt added the driver and his unusual passenger were stopped on Highway 404 southbound in the tunnel to Highway 401 westbound Thursday afternoon and charged with an HOV violation.

READ MORE: Toronto police bust ‘dummy’ driver for using mannequins in HOV lanes

“We have seen it in the past, we don’t see it too often, but we certainly see HOV violators pretty regularly,” he said. “But people with dolls? We don’t see that as often.”

Schmidt said he couldn’t comment on the driver’s “artistic ability” but said he had clearly put some work into it.

“She had a seat belt on, she was wearing sunglasses and so obviously someone went to enough effort to try to evade the police,” he said.

“But it’s pretty hard to miss if you actually look at that — anybody sitting beside the vehicle looking into the window would recognize that something’s amiss with that passenger.”

Schmidt said drivers are allowed to travel with mannequins or dolls in their vehicles, but it’s against the law to try to use them to take advantage of HOV lanes.

“You can haul whatever kind of cargo that you want,” he said. “You just cant use that to your benefit.”