St. Thomas parents charged after infant sustains ‘significant injuries’

Charges have been laid against the parents of a seven-week-old St. Thomas infant who police say sustained “significant injuries” during an incident earlier this month, authorities said Thursday.

Few details about the incident have been released, but St. Thomas police said the child sustained the injuries, described by investigators as “significant,” in the early part of July.

Police said a home in the south end of St. Thomas was searched on Thursday as part of the investigation, and officers seized unspecified items relating to the probe.

The baby’s parents, a 24-year-old man and 21-year-old woman, have both been charged with one count of aggravated assault, two counts of assault causing bodily harm, one count of assault and one count of failing to provide the necessities of life.

Police said the infant is in stable condition and that the couple were held in custody pending a bail hearing in St. Thomas on Thursday.

“The police service would like to thank both the St. Thomas and London Family and Children’s Services for their assistance with this case,” said St. Thomas police.

No other information has been released.